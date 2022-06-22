Berkeley School of Education: A new name, a new moment

The Graduate School of Education at UC Berkeley is changing its name to the Berkeley School of Education (BSE) to reflect its widening mandate and synergy with UC Berkeley’s values and world-class excellence.

“'What's in a name?’ Shakespeare’s Juliet asks. For us, the new name means transformation,” said Interim Dean Christopher Edley, Jr. “A forthcoming undergraduate major, a new emphasis on early childhood education, sharpening our focus on equity, and narrowing the disparities in student outcomes. This is an extraordinary moment for the school.”

Watch this video in celebration of a new moment for the Berkeley School of Education.

The Berkeley Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor’s Academic Council and the UC Office of the President recently approved the name change, which reflects the embrace of undergraduate students and aligns with our peer institutions. UC Berkeley officials are currently considering a proposal to create an education major for undergraduates, which would build off the BSE’s popular education minor.

"Our students, faculty, and alumni—whether teachers, researchers, leaders, or school psychologists—are on the frontlines of navigating this unprecedented and challenging moment for education; a moment filled with such hope and possibility,” said BSE Associate Dean Kris Gutiérrez. “The Berkeley School of Education is on a new path with new promise for pursuing equity, excellence, and opportunity for all students.”